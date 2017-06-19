Argument between men leads to fatal s...

Argument between men leads to fatal shooting in Montgomery

Read more: Alabama Live

Frank Pollard Jr., 38, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Monday afternoon and was charged with murder. His charge stems from the homicide of Deunte Rogers, who was found shortly after midnight on Sunday in the 500 block of East South Boulevard with a fatal gunshot wound.

