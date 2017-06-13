America's lynching history is now online
Google's interactive website on lynching with the Equal Justice Initiative is designed to spark a national dialogue on the mob violence that for decades enforced racial segregation and murdered thousands.
Montgomery Discussions
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Donald Scampi
|39
|Dem Gov George Wallace
|Tue
|Bill Warren
|1
|The late great Steve young
|Jun 10
|Steve Young Fan
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May 31
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May '17
|Chrisrose
|1
