America's lynching history is now online

Tuesday Read more: USA Today

Google's interactive website on lynching with the Equal Justice Initiative is designed to spark a national dialogue on the mob violence that for decades enforced racial segregation and murdered thousands. America's lynching history is now online Google's interactive website on lynching with the Equal Justice Initiative is designed to spark a national dialogue on the mob violence that for decades enforced racial segregation and murdered thousands.

