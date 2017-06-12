Alabama's unemployment rate so low ex-governor Robert Bentley would have gotten paid
Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley makes a formal statement about his resignation at the Capitol Monday, April 10, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley makes a formal statement about his resignation at the Capitol Monday, April 10, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dem Gov George Wallace
|Thu
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|The late great Steve young
|Jun 10
|Steve Young Fan
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May 31
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May '17
|Chrisrose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC