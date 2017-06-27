Alabama man's dirty piano yields explosive find: Pipe bombs
An Alabama man who called police about finding pipe bombs in his piano while cleaning the instrument could face criminal charges. Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson tells the Montgomery Advertiser that his officers evacuated parts of a street in the Montgomery suburb because of the call.
