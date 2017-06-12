Alabama education officials react to audit findings that state inflated graduation rates

Alabama state board of education member Stephanie Bell, R-Montgomery, said she was not surprised by the findings in a report from the federal education Office of Inspector General that the state department misreported and artificially inflated high school graduation rates. The OIG report said former state superintendent Dr. Tommy Bice had been told in written correspondence not to count in federal graduation rates students who took courses that were not fully aligned with Alabama's academic standards, but counted them anyway.

