Alabama commission approves two new public charter schools

15 hrs ago

Two more public charter schools should open their doors in the fall of 2018, after the Alabama Public Charter School Commission fully approved one application, and conditionally approved a second one in Montgomery on Tuesday. The Commission fully approved the University of West Alabama's application to operate the University Charter School in Sumter County.

