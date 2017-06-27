Aaron Carter to perform at EastChase ...

Aaron Carter to perform at EastChase summer concert series

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Pop artist Aaron Carter will perform Thursday night at the Sounds of Summer concert series at The Shoppes at EastChase in Montgomery. The singer's musical hits include his rendition of "I Want Candy" by The Strangeloves and two of his newer singles "Sooner or Later" and "Fool's Gold."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Tue Avatar Quan 50
Dem Gov George Wallace Jun 15 ThomasA 2
News Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 39
The late great Steve young Jun 10 Steve Young Fan 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Jun 9 Disgruntled employee 1,007
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) May 31 ThomasA 8
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... May '17 joe 9
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,326 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC