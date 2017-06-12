A New Website Tells the Stories of Over 4,000 Lynchings in the United States

The Equal Justice Initiative, with the support of Google, launched an online interactive that visualizes lynchings from the Civil War to World War II in 20 American states. Schoolteacher Elizabeth Lawrence was lynched in 1933 in Jefferson County, Alabama, after scolding white children who threw rocks at her; 17-year-old Henry Smith was brutally tortured and then burned alive in Paris, Texas, in 1893 - the suspicion that he killed a white girl being enough to form a posse and sentence him to death.

