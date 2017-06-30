A Montgomery man, 49, dies after drowning in the Gulf of Mexico

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office reported that they received a call of a possible drowning at 805 Plantation Road off of Fort Morgan Road in Gulf Shores around 2:45 p.m. When deputies arrived on scene witnesses told them they observed a man floating in the water that appeared to be in some distress. As one of the witnesses approached the 49-year-old man and attempted to communicate with him he was unresponsive.

