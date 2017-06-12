2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Montgomery
At around 8 p.m., a Montgomery Police Department patrol responded to the 4800 block of Park Towne Way in reference to persons shot. After arriving they found two men with gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dem Gov George Wallace
|Thu
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|The late great Steve young
|Jun 10
|Steve Young Fan
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May 31
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May '17
|Chrisrose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC