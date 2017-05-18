Walmart outlines 2017 plans for Alabama stores, academies
Walmart today announced plans for Alabama in 2017, which include remodeling several stores and the launch of two Walmart academies to teach associates retailing skills. In a news release, Walmart said the company's most recent earnings report shows "continued positive momentum in U.S. sales, customer traffic and customer feedback."
