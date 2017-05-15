Victim in Montgomery's Saturday homicide identified
Investigators with the Montgomery Police Department are releasing the name of the victim shot and killed Saturday evening in the 100 block of West Patton Avenue. Carl Barnes, 56, of Montgomery, died of a fatal gunshot wound around 10 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
