Van owned by Millbrook woman last seen in March found in Montgomery

The Millbrook Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing woman who was last seen by family members on March 9. The white Ford van was found near the Walmart on the Eastern Boulevard and Troy Highway Thursday. Investigators said it appears the vehicle had been in that location for several weeks.

