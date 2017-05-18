Upcoming conference shines light on H...

Upcoming conference shines light on HIV in black America

The Deep South Region is a major driver of the HIV epidemic with the highest rates and total numbers of new African American HIV cases. "They are predominately among the African-American population so here in the state of Alabama, over 13,000 persons living with HIV and some 700 new infections here in the state of Alabama," said C. Virginia Fields, President/CEO, National Black Leadership Commission on AIDS.

