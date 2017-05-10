Town Hall meeting set for Rep. Sewell Thursday night
As chaos continues to unfold in Washington, a member of Congress is coming to the River Region to create an open dialogue, touching on issues facing our nation right here at home. Alabama's lone democrat in Congress, Rep. Terri Sewell, District 7, is wrapping up a series of town hall meetings in Montgomery at the Montgomery County Commission Chambers at 5:30 p.m. Sewell held another town hall in White Hall earlier Thursday afternoon.
