Tallassee student purchases equipment for Montgomery middle school band
One Montgomery Middle School will receive $9,000 worth of equipment for its band room and it's all thanks to one boy. Fourteen-year-old Riley Davis of Tallassee chased a dream one year ago, driven by his Boy Scouts assignment to help someone through community service.
