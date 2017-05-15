Suspect charged in robbery, assault cases on same Montgomery street
The suspect in a May 9 Montgomery robbery has been arrested and charged for that crime and an additional incident that happened later the same day, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Terrance Johnson was arrested and charged with robbery off a man in the area of South Holt and Early Street.
