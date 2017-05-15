Suspect arrested after man sexually assaulted, robbed in Montgomery
The Montgomery Police Department confirms a suspect has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault and robbery that happened May 11. Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Herbert Goldsmith into custody for the incident, which allegedly happened on Monticello Drive.
