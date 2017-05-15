Suit: Woman attacked by camel at Jefferson Davisa last home
This photo taken Monday, April 17, 2017, shows the First White House of the Confederacy in Montgomery, Ala., where Confederate President Jefferson Davis lived in 1861. Thousands of schoolchildren visit the site each year, but critics chafe at its depiction of Davis as being beloved by the slaves he owned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|Sun
|Chrisrose
|1
|James roy dent aka the oil man (Mar '10)
|May 10
|Block
|60
|Xans Addis and others
|May 9
|news
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|May 5
|Dawn
|1,006
|Dawn King/Jeremy King
|May 4
|WeKnow
|4
|Candidates invoke Trump's name, God in Alabama ...
|Apr 30
|John McQuan
|3
|NFL's wild opening round could yield more surpr...
|Apr 28
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC