Speed, intoxication factors in deadly crash, murder investigation
A man is facing a murder charge after a crash left a 27-year-old woman dead in Montgomery, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Court records, released Monday morning report LaDarius Laffitte, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Montgomery resident Ashleigh Perkins.
