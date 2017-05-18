Shooting Saturday leaves 2 injured in Montgomery
According to Sergeant Jarrett Williams, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Atlanta Highway. When officers arrived at the scene they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.
