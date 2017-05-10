Shooting in Montgomery leaves one man dead Saturday night
Police said law enforcement and paramedics arrived to the scene in the 100 block of W. Patton Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday on a call of a shooting. When crews arrived, they found an adult male who had been fatally shot.
