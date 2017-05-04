Senate hopeful Ed Henry says he regre...

Senate hopeful Ed Henry says he regrets girlfriend's 1991 abortion, vows to fight Planned Parenthood

Alabama Live

A U.S. Senate candidate who expressed regret over the abortion of his first child said he's "disappointed" to see Republicans propose a federal budget that provides funding for Planned Parenthood. Rep. Ed Henry, R-Hartselle, said the budget proposed by GOP leadership provides money for Planned Parenthood but not for a wall along the U.S./Mexico border.

