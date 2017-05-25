Score! Congrats ... Garrett McDaniel

Score! Congrats ... Garrett McDaniel

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Garrett McDaniel, level 10 gymnast and member of the Armory Athletic Team of Montgomery, qualified for the 2017 Men's Junior Olympic National championships, which were held May 10-14 in Kissimmee, Fla. McDaniel is an 11th grade student at Alabama Christian Academy in Montgomery and is a member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... Thu joe 9
News Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift... May 14 Chrisrose 1
James roy dent aka the oil man (Mar '10) May 10 Block 60
Xans Addis and others May 9 news 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) May 5 Dawn 1,006
Dawn King/Jeremy King May 4 WeKnow 4
News Candidates invoke Trump's name, God in Alabama ... Apr 30 John McQuan 3
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,846 • Total comments across all topics: 281,306,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC