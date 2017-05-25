Score! Congrats ... Garrett McDaniel
Garrett McDaniel, level 10 gymnast and member of the Armory Athletic Team of Montgomery, qualified for the 2017 Men's Junior Olympic National championships, which were held May 10-14 in Kissimmee, Fla. McDaniel is an 11th grade student at Alabama Christian Academy in Montgomery and is a member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church.
