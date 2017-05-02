F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald are forever linked to Montgomery's history, and to the site of the museum on Felder Avenue in Old Cloverdale that bears their names. Party like it's 1920: Train Shed new venue for Fitzgerald Museum gala F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald are forever linked to Montgomery's history, and to the site of the museum on Felder Avenue in Old Cloverdale that bears their names.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.