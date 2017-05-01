North Alabama cops train to de-escalate mental health crises
While mental health advocates are working with an Alabama lawmaker to require crisis training for law enforcement, some police agencies across the state already are getting educated about mental illness. The state's chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness is working with Rep. Mike Ball, R-Madison, and the Alabama Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission to develop legislation or policy that would require some type of mental health or crisis training for police and deputies.
