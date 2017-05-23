MPD officer's attorneys continue figh...

MPD officer's attorneys continue fight to remove judge from case

15 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Attorneys Mickey McDermott and Roianne Conner filed a request with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Tuesday, asking the court to force Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin to recuse from the murder case involving Montgomery police officer Aaron Smith. Griffin refused to recuse from the case during a hearing on May 18. The defense attorneys' requested Griffin's recusal due to two Facebook posts made by Griffin not long after Smith was charged with murder.

Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

