Monuments and midwifery among Legislature's accomplishments
A Senate Bill is read aloud to House members around 3:20 Friday afternoon as representatives pose for a bow tie pic. It's apparently a tradition for the men to wear bow ties on the last day of a session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 17
|start the hearings
|7
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May 14
|Chrisrose
|1
|James roy dent aka the oil man (Mar '10)
|May 10
|Block
|60
|Xans Addis and others
|May 9
|news
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|May 5
|Dawn
|1,006
|Dawn King/Jeremy King
|May 4
|WeKnow
|4
|Candidates invoke Trump's name, God in Alabama ...
|Apr 30
|John McQuan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC