Montgomery's Greek Food Festival celebrates 28 years
The Greek Orthodox Church in Montgomery is hosting its 28th annual Greek Food Festival and pastry sale Friday. The church will be serving up platters from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. "People come out and want to have the good Greek food, and they really want to get here early so they can get this stuff before it's all gone," said Stefania Cumuze, a member of the Greek Orthodox Church.
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James roy dent aka the oil man (Mar '10)
|May 10
|Block
|60
|Xans Addis and others
|May 9
|news
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|May 5
|Dawn
|1,006
|Dawn King/Jeremy King
|May 4
|WeKnow
|4
|Candidates invoke Trump's name, God in Alabama ...
|Apr 30
|John McQuan
|3
|NFL's wild opening round could yield more surpr...
|Apr 28
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Moore running f...
|Apr 27
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|6
