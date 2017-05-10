Montgomery's Greek Food Festival cele...

Montgomery's Greek Food Festival celebrates 28 years

15 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The Greek Orthodox Church in Montgomery is hosting its 28th annual Greek Food Festival and pastry sale Friday. The church will be serving up platters from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. "People come out and want to have the good Greek food, and they really want to get here early so they can get this stuff before it's all gone," said Stefania Cumuze, a member of the Greek Orthodox Church.

