Montgomery man charged after victim held at gunpoint
Documents say, David Franklin Alexander Jr., 20, is charged with burglary first degree, robbery, first-degree, and shooting or discharging a weapon into a building or vehicle. Around 11 a.m. in the 4600 block of Virginia Loop Road, Alexander forced his way into a female victim's apartment, according to documents.
