Montgomery Chamber launches TechMGM, linking IT talent to jobs
The first group of classes for a Montgomery-area information technology training program will finish early next month, as 15 professionals will earn certification to work with military contractors. TechMGM is a program of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, the Alabama Community College System and the local IT industry.
