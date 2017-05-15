Montgomery Catholic seniors pull off 'muy loco' prank

Seniors at a Montgomery private school took a unique spin on this year's senior prank, or should we say 'broma superior'? The senior class at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School hired a mariachi band to follow their principal Justin Castanza on Monday. According to Castanza, the students came up with the prank and with the help of a teacher liaison, got the okay to hire the band.

