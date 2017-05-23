Montgomery Blended Burger Battle
Culinary Fight Club is bringing the Blended Burger Battle to Central, 129 Coosa St. in downtown Montgomery on Thursday. Each burger patty in the competition must contain at least 25 percent mushrooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 17
|start the hearings
|7
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May 14
|Chrisrose
|1
|James roy dent aka the oil man (Mar '10)
|May 10
|Block
|60
|Xans Addis and others
|May 9
|news
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|May 5
|Dawn
|1,006
|Dawn King/Jeremy King
|May 4
|WeKnow
|4
|Candidates invoke Trump's name, God in Alabama ...
|Apr 30
|John McQuan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC