Marsh not running for U.S. Senate seat
Sen. Del Marsh, Calhoun County's most powerful state politician, said Wednesday he will not run for the Republican nomination in Alabama's special U.S. Senate race later this year. "We've just gone through a big change here," Marsh told reporters Wednesday morning in Montgomery, before the Senate's legislative day began.
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|23 hr
|start the hearings
|7
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May 14
|Chrisrose
|1
|James roy dent aka the oil man (Mar '10)
|May 10
|Block
|60
|Xans Addis and others
|May 9
|news
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|May 5
|Dawn
|1,006
|Dawn King/Jeremy King
|May 4
|WeKnow
|4
|Candidates invoke Trump's name, God in Alabama ...
|Apr 30
|John McQuan
|3
