Man charged after 2 gas station clerks robbed at gunpoint
A man is facing felony charges in Montgomery after allegedly robbing two gas station clerks at gunpoint, according to court documents. The charges are related to two separate incidents which both happened on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
