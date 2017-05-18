Last confederate-era monument in NOLA to be removed; We'll show you the scene on TIA
NOLA MONUMENTS: Preps are underway to remove the last of four confederate-era monuments in New Orleans. According to Mayor Mitch Landrieu, the city is still deciding what to do with the areas where the statues once stood.
