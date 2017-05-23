Large tree crashes into midtown Montgomery yard, street blocked
A large tree fell across a street and crashed into the front yard of a house in midtown Montgomery Wednesday night. The tree fell across Thrasher Street, which is off Ann Street, and took down power lines in the area around 6:30 p.m. According to the woman who lives in the house, she and one other person were inside when the tree fell.
