Josh: Intervals of rain likely Friday night
SOGGY SOUTH, DRY ELSEWHERE: So far, the majority of the rain has remained south of Montgomery, over the southern third of Alabama. In this southern section of the state, we've had some intense storms, some of which have prompted Severe Thunderstorm Warnings to be issued for wind/hail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James roy dent aka the oil man (Mar '10)
|May 10
|Block
|60
|Xans Addis and others
|May 9
|news
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|May 5
|Dawn
|1,006
|Dawn King/Jeremy King
|May 4
|WeKnow
|4
|Candidates invoke Trump's name, God in Alabama ...
|Apr 30
|John McQuan
|3
|NFL's wild opening round could yield more surpr...
|Apr 28
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Moore running f...
|Apr 27
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|6
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC