Country singer and songwriter Jamey Johnson of Montgomery, Ala., performs Friday, May 19, 2017, for a sold out show at Wind Creek Wetumpka. Jamey Johnson concert at Wind Creek Wetumpka Country singer and songwriter Jamey Johnson of Montgomery, Ala., performs Friday, May 19, 2017, for a sold out show at Wind Creek Wetumpka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.