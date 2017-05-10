Hyundai temporary worker becomes unresponsive, dies
Grief counselors are on site at Hyundai's Montgomery plant today after a temporary worker died after becoming unresponsive at work on Monday. Charles Turner, a temporary worker for contractor Aerotek, became unconscious and unresponsive while working at HMMA's General Assembly building.
