Gov. Ivey makes AL Supreme Court appointment
Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed William B. Sellers to the Alabama Supreme Court, the governor's office announced on Thursday. According to the governor's office, Sellers, a native of Montgomery, will fill the seat previously held by Chief Justin Lyn Stuart.
