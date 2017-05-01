Girl 14, shot and killed near Bellingrath Middle School in Montgomery; 2 suspects sought
The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed that a 14-year-old student from Bellingrath Middle School has died from injuries in a shooting that happened near the school Monday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. about a block from Bellingrath Middle School on South Court Street near St. James Missionary Baptist Church No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Mon
|Precious8517
|1,004
|Candidates invoke Trump's name, God in Alabama ...
|Sun
|John McQuan
|3
|Dawn King/Jeremy King
|Sun
|Dawnmarie1982
|3
|NFL's wild opening round could yield more surpr...
|Apr 28
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Moore running f...
|Apr 27
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|6
|Pay Rase
|Apr 25
|ThomasA
|2
|WashPost Reveals the Left's Goal: The 'Mission ...
|Apr 23
|Tuesdays gone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC