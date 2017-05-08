Former Alabama corrections officer cadet pleads guilty to assault of handcuffed inmate
A former Alabama Department of Corrections officer cadet with the Elmore Correctional Facility pleaded guilty recently to federal charges related to assaulting a handcuffed man. Jeremy Walker, 26, of Montgomery pleaded guilty in federal court to a civil rights violation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Alabama.
