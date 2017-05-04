Flimp Festival artwork
A busy Saturday is ahead in the River Region, and any number of these events would be a fun outing! A local favorite, the 28th annual Flimp Festival at The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. You'll want to check out the sidewalk art competition along with performances by Booker T. Washington students.
