Flash flood watches cover parts of 6 ...

Flash flood watches cover parts of 6 southern states

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Flash flood watches extend across a half-dozen states as torrential rains are expected in many areas of the South after a weekend of downpours. The National Weather Service issued flash flood watches from the Texas Gulf coast through large parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia on Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... May 17 start the hearings 7
News Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift... May 14 Chrisrose 1
James roy dent aka the oil man (Mar '10) May 10 Block 60
Xans Addis and others May 9 news 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) May 5 Dawn 1,006
Dawn King/Jeremy King May 4 WeKnow 4
News Candidates invoke Trump's name, God in Alabama ... Apr 30 John McQuan 3
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Montgomery County was issued at May 22 at 9:15AM CDT

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,205,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC