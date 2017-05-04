Education budget passes house 100-0
Rep. John Knight, D- Montgomery, told members that the black caucus was not planning to filibuster, as the budget is one of lawmakers' main responsibilities. "I think it speaks to the cooperation of the body and the leadership in the ways and means education committee," said education budget chair Rep. Bill Poole, R- Tuscaloosa.
