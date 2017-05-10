Dr. Willie Parker, Southern, Christia...

Dr. Willie Parker, Southern, Christian and an abortion provider

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Dr. Willie Parker performs an ultrasound on a patient prior to her abortion at Reproductive Health Services in Montgomery, Ala., in 2016. An Alabama native, Parker travels between three different clinics and sees providing abortion services as a moral obligation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Xans Addis and others Tue news 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) May 5 Dawn 1,006
Dawn King/Jeremy King May 4 WeKnow 4
News Candidates invoke Trump's name, God in Alabama ... Apr 30 John McQuan 3
News NFL's wild opening round could yield more surpr... Apr 28 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Moore running f... Apr 27 Shirvell s Shrivel 6
Pay Rase Apr 25 ThomasA 2
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,247 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC