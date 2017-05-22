Do you know a juvenile with a gun? Turn them in and get cash! Details on TIA
A new program launches today in Montgomery that pays $300 cash to get guns out of the hands of teenagers! The idea came from a program ATF already has in place in Montgomery Public Schools. WSFA 12 news reporter Bethany Davis is LIVE at the District Attorney's office downtown where she is speaking with DA Daryl Bailey and others about the program, how it works and why they decided to expand it into the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
