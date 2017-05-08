Construction continues near Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery
Officials say following the construction, there will be a new four-way stop at the intersection of Coosa, west Jefferson and Tallapoosa Streets. Also, the portion of Tallapoosa immediately in front of the stadium will transition from current one-way traffic to two-way.
