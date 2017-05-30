Bryan Stevenson on Memorializing Our Country's Shameful History
The Equal Justice Initiative plans to build a national memorial to victims of lynching in Montgomery, Alabama, which is expected to open in 2018. From New Orleans to Charlottesville to St. Louis, cities across the country are grappling with whether to take down Confederate monuments and symbols and asking what, if anything, should go up in their place.
